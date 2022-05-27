TODAY
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Tai Chi Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
SATURDAY
Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, located at 3028 Jefferson Street in Paducah, will be offering drive-thru only service for BBQ on Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend. Sales will include BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad, and coleslaw. All sales are on Saturday morning from 7 AM — noon. Stay in your vehicle and enter the drive-thru only service from the alley off 30th Street. Public is invited. All major credit cards are accepted.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
