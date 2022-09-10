LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Bend and Book Yoga, noon, Library garden. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Cody Campbell, 6 — 8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Amanda at the Bass Pro Shops World Fishing Fair, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Learn the Basics of Google Drive, 11 a.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Calvert City Lions Club — American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Calvert City Civic Center, Information: 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Amateur Radio Association, informal meeting with local agencies representatives, 7 p.m., WKCTC Emerging Technology Center, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive. Information: 270-556-6797
TUESDAY
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time with Ms. Nicole & BRARY BEAR, 10 a.m., Library garden. Information: 270-442-2510.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m., information, 270-247-2911.
Graves County Public Library, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, 6 p.m., information, 270-247-2911.
Baptist Health Paducah, The Season of Honor: Caring for the Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m., Classroom A, first floor of Doctors Office Building 2. mask required in building as you enter the building until reaching the classroom. Information: 270-210-1617
Paducah Amateur Radio Association, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., WKCTC Emerging Technology Center, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive. Information: 270-556-6797.
