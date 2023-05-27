LINEUP
TODAYPaducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information
Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, located at 3028 Jefferson Street in Paducah, will be offering drive-thru only service for BBQ on Monday morning on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. Sales will include BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad, and Cole slaw. All sales are on Monday morning from 7 a.m. until noon or until sold out. Stay in your vehicle and enter the drive-thru only service from the alley off 30th street. Public invited. All major credit cards are accepted.
American Legion Post #3, Ballard County Fairgrounds, 152 Fairground Drive, LaCenter, will host a Memorial Day service, 10 a.m. at Ballard Memorial High School, Ballard Memorial graduate and retired general Buddy Petty will speak. An open house will be held at the post #3 building. In case of inclement weather service will be held at the post building. Information: 270-642-2116.
Shady Grove Cemetery Memorial Day Service and Lunch, 6481 KY-120, Marion, 11 a.m., Judge Perry Newcom, speaker, music provided by Lacey Duncan & Kayla Maxfield, Taps by Clay Stevens to conclude service. Lunch following service at 11 a.m. at the Shady Grove Fire Barn. Information: (270) 965-5997.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337 will be holding its 39th Memorial Day evening service at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Dolly McNutt Plaza, Paducah, 7 p.m. Vietnam veteran and current commander of the American Legion in Calvert City, David Green will be the guest speaker. Information: 270-210-7880.
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Participating employers are: A&K Construction, Cornerstone of Hope, Kentucky State Penitentiary, Progress Rail, People Plus. Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
