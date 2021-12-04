SATURDAY
City of Paducah Kids (ages 3-10) Candy Cane Hunt, noon to 2 p.m., National Quilt Museum Lawn, call 270-444-8508.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823.
Paducah Christmas Parade, 14th to Second Street on Broadway, 5 p.m., call 270-444-8508.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Conversations with a Writer featuring Tammy Blackwell 4 p.m., at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Lego Night, 5 p.m. Call 270-247-2911.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m. Call 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Family Together Craft Time, 5 p.m. Call 270-247-2911.
