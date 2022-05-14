TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Bend and Book Yoga, noon, online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
SUNDAY
St. John Knights of Columbus — American Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to noon, St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. Highway 45 South, Information: 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or 270-556-3678.
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Foraging for Wild Food, 4 p.m., streaming online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Conversations with a Writer: ROM COM FEVER, 6 p.m., streaming online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Graves County Public Library, All Categories Trivia Night, 5 p.m., Information call 270-247-2911.
