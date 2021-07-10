TODAYPaducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown, 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Uncle Jesse, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Starlight Movie Saturdays, “Emma,” 8:30 p.m., Riverfront at Transient Boat Dock.
MONDAYChair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, (In-Person) Fit Lit Walking Book Club: “Clay’s Quilt” by Silas House, 6 p.m., meet in library to join the club.
Graves County Public Library, Kentucky Humanities Presents Hannah Coulter Book Discussion, 6 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAYMcCracken County Public Library, “Lady Dragon Presents: Minka’s Musical Merriment,” 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdot net.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Summer Reading Program: “Lost in the Library,” 2 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Graves County Public Library, Children’s Summer Reading Program: Woodlands Nature Station Virtual Animal Trails, 2 p.m., online at http://facebook.com/GravesCounty PublicLibrary/.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Joe Clifton Drive. Information: 270-444-8508.
