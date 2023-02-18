LINEUP
TODAY
Grahamville Masonic Lodge, 5755 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, 7 — 10 a.m., Country Ham Breakfast.
Graves County Public Library, A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson: Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Information 270-247-2911.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Life 101 for Teens with Ke & Jo, 3 p.m. second floor meeting, Paducah. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson: Story Time, 1 p.m., Information 270-247-2911.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Breastfeeding Support Group, 1 p.m., Center for Health & Wellness. Information: 270-762-3381
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Kentucky Career Center, Mini-Job Fair: Manpower Services, Progress Rail Company, Wepfer Marine, and Housing Authority of Paducah, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 416 South 6th Street, Paducah. Information: 270-519-7662.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Information 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Community Resource Fair, 4 — 6 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Reaching Customers Online with Google, 6 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
•••
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
