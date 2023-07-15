LINEUP
TODAY
Grahamville Masonic Lodge, 5755 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, 7-10 a.m., Country Ham Breakfast.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Tabletop RPG Club, 3:45 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: Pressed Flower Mason Jar Ring Sun Catchers, 5:30 p.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
TUESDAY
Graves County Public Library, Bookmobile Play Day at the Park: Kess Creek Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Participating employers are: Ballard County Jail, Emerald Therapy Center, Inc, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, H.T Hackney, Kitmo Rental & Sales, Solera, Tokai Carbon, Walgreens. Information: 270-575-7000.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Community Resource Fair, 4-6 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Tools: KYVL and Learning Express, 6 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
