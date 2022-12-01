TODAY
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Story Hour, 10 a.m., Information 270-247-2911.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Family Game Night, 4 p.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
St. John Knights of Columbus Bingo, 6725 US Hwy. 45 S., 5:30 p.m. appreciation meal and desserts for players who buy a Bingo card. Doors open at 4 p m, food and fun start at 5:30 p.m., license# org 0389, public invited. Information call: 270-556-3678.
Knights of Columbus in Paducah (Holy Rosary Council 1055) is selling freshly cut Cannan Fir Christmas trees of various heights until they’re sold out, in order to raise funds for Christmas food baskets. The hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. All major credit cards are accepted.
FRIDAY
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Tai Chi Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Knights of Columbus in Paducah (Holy Rosary Council 1055) is selling freshly cut Cannan Fir Christmas trees of various heights until they’re sold out, in order to raise funds for Christmas food baskets. The hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. All major credit cards are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.