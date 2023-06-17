LINEUP
TODAY
Grahamville Masonic Lodge, 5755 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, 7 — 10 a.m., Country Ham Breakfast.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Alpha Phi Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Sigma Xi Lambada Chapter will host the Second Annual ALPHA Cares Community Health and Wellness Fair, noon — 3 p.m., at Washington Street Baptist Church, 721 Washington Street, Paducah. Keynote speaker Dr. Kelly C. McCants will speak at noon followed by a free health fair.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Front & Center: Author Spotlight; Justice Bill Cunningham, Todd Carr, and William Howerton, 2 — 4 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah Junior, 10 — 11:30 a.m. or 2 — 3:30 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Tabletop RPG Club, 3:45 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: Vintage Sheet Music Necklaces, 5:30 p.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
TUESDAY
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Participating employers are: Cornerstone of Hope, Housing Authority of Paducah, Marquette Transportation, People Plus, Inc, Pepsi Mid-America, Kit-Mo Rental & Sales. Information: 270-575-7000.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Tuesday: Picasso Collage, 2 p.m, Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Children’s Summer Reading Program: Freddy Fossil’s Dino Show, 2 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Community Resource Fair, 4 — 6 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Front & Center: Scams Uncovered: Your Guide to Avoiding Fraud led by Officer Blake Quinn, Paducah Police Department, 5:30 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Tools: Canva Resume, 6 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
•••
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance.
