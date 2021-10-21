TODAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Alternative S’mores, 7 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
FRIDAY
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-7 p.m. Drive-thru only. Enter using the gravel alley entering from 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted and please stay in car.
St. John Knights of Columbus fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Drive-thru only available. 270-554 0700.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Fright Night Outdoor Movie, 6 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
