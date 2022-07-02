TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Diverge, 6-8 p.m., gazebo at Second and Broadway.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Rd., Paducah.
Sons of the American Revolution, Captain Virgil McCracken Chapter, will read the Declaration of Independence to honor military veterans, 10 a.m. Independence Bank parking lot, 3143 Broadway St., Paducah.
City of Paducah July 4th Celebration, 5-10 p.m., food, entertainment and fireworks (approximately 9:05 p.m.) at the riverfront, Water Street between Broadway and Jefferson streets.
TUESDAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Matty and Patti’s Mad Hatter Tea Party, 4-5:30 p.m., second floor public area. For information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, Toolbox Garden Series Presents: “Aquaculture” presented by Forrest Wynne from Kentucky State University, 5 p.m. For information: 270-554-9520.
