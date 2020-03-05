TODAY
Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Murray Alzheimer’s Care Giver Support Group, 10 a.m., Weaks’ Senior Center. 270-762-1224.
Purchase Area Chapter of Kentucky Retirees, 10:30 a.m., luncheon/business meeting, Pizza Inn, 1001 Joe Clifton Drive. 270-898-7289 or 270-527-9531.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Bariatric Support Group, 10 a.m., Bariatric Solutions office. 270-762-1547.
Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Franciscan Room, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (hallway by Coffee Beanery). Angie Day, 618-697-1705.
Baptist Health Spinal Cord Injury Support Group, 5-6 p.m., Baptist Health Rehabilitation, 115 Kiana Court, Paducah. Call 270-534-1200 for information.
St. John Knights of Columbus Bingo appreciation meal for players, Free meal and fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Public invited.
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, 6 p.m., 1133 Murray Ave. Meal at 5:30.
Volunteers in Police Services, 6:30 p.m., Paducah Police Department. 270-994-3126.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Borders Community Room (by main entrance of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Marshall Nemer Pavilion). For families and friends affected by suicide loss. Contact Kelly at 270-619-6000 or Kami at 615-403-5560.
South Paducah Kiwanis, 6:30 p.m. 1640 S. Sixth St.; Jay English 270-243-0392.
West Kentucky Treasure Preservation Society (metal detectors club), 7 p.m., Lebanon United Methodist Church at Massa Drive. 270-217-1181.
Mayfield Animal Shelter and Graves County Public Library hosting Paws to Read, 4 p.m., allows children to read aloud to a therapy dog or cat for 15 minutes. Parents will need to fill out and sign a waiver before their child can participate. Open to children in grades K-6. 270-247-2911.
AARP and IRS, free tax service to low- and moderate-income individuals, special attention to those 50 and older, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St. Walk-ins welcome.
TOPS #667 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-ins at 9:45 a.m., meetings at 10 a.m. Paducah Athletic Club, 115 Lebanon Church Road, You do not have to be a member of Paducah Athletic Club to attend. 270-575-0258.
Mat yoga, 11:15 a.m.; and chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Downtown Kiwanis Club, lunch, noon, Murray State University Regional Paducah Campus, 4430 Sunset Ave.
Paducah Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m., Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus, Room 219, 4430 Sunset Ave.
Mayfield Kiwanis Club, noon to 1 p.m., Rita’s Cafe in Hall Hotel, Seventh Street, Mayfield. Public is welcome.
Paducah Singles, 6 p.m., Community Life Church, 5001 Village Square Drive. Visit FB Paducah Singles or call 270-559-7748.
Dance, 7-9 p.m., Traders Mall, 6900 Benton Road, Reidland. Band: Due South. $5.
Gamblers Anonymous support group, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis, Ill., back two doors. 618-570-4882.
Night Moves Dance Club, beginners, couples and intermediate dance classes, 6-9 p.m. Lions Club Community Center in Lone Oak, 650 Denver St. $4 a person.
FRIDAY
Kangaroo Klub for Breastfeeding Mothers, 1-2:30 p.m., Classroom A, Medical Park 2, Baptist Health Paducah, 270-415-4680.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Advisory Board hosts anime night, 4-7 p.m., watch anime, games, and pizza, 270-247-2911.
Senior Medicare Patrol, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive. Learn to detect potential Medicare errors, fraud and abuse. Report errors or suspected fraud to SMP. 270-442-8993.
Ballard-Carlisle Historical and Genealogical Society, 257 Fourth St., Wickliffe, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Volunteers will help with your family research. 270-335-5059.
Paducah Senior Center, free low-impact exercise for people 60 and older, 10-11 a.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, second floor.
Chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Steak night, 5-8 p.m., River City Eagles Aerie 3686, 1919 Cairo Road.
Dance, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Post 26, Mayfield. Band: Kentucky Road Show Band. $7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.