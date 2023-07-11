TODAY
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Participating employers are: Adecco, Black Pearl Home Care, Pepsi Mid-America, Progress Rail Services, Solera and Genova Pipe. Information: 270-575-7000.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Tuesday: Terrarium Craft, 2 p.m, Information: 270-442-2510.
WEDNESDAY
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7, 1133 Murray Avenue, Paducah, Weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available. Information: 270-519-8856.
McCracken County Public Library, Summer Reading Program: Big Bang Boom, 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
Tai Chi with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
