TODAY
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
THURSDAY
St. John Knights of Columbus Bingo, 6725 US Hwy. 45 S., 5:30 p.m. appreciation meal and desserts for players who buy a Bingo card. Doors open at 4 p m, food and fun start at 5:30 p.m., license# org 0389, public invited. Information call: 270-556-3678.
