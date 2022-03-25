TODAY
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Road, Annual Free Seedling Giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. Information: 270-554-9520.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council 1055, located at 3028 Jefferson Street in Paducah, will be hosting a Lenten fish fry each Friday night (baked or fried fish / fried shrimp and trimmings) Place orders from 4-7 p.m. with drive-thru service only. Stay in vehicle and enter gravel alley from 30th street. Public invited. All major credit cards accepted.
St. John Knights of Columbus fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Drive-thru and Dine-in available. Information: 270-554 0700.
SATURDAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting at 12 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. For additional information, please call 270-564-2823.
