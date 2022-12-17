TODAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Wonka Party with games and prizes, 2 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Front & Center — Author Spotlight, author, Richard Parker, Wicked Western Kentucky; author, Bruce Leonard, Quilt City Murders and the sequil Quilt City: Panic in Paducah; author Jayne Moore Waldrop, Drowned Town, Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems, and A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson; will be available for chat with you or purchase/sign their works. 2 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
Knights of Columbus in Paducah (Holy Rosary Council 1055) is selling freshly cut Cannan Fir Christmas trees of various heights until they’re sold out, in order to raise funds for Christmas food baskets. The hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. All major credit cards are accepted.
MONDAY
Graves County Public Library, Lunch Book Club, noon, Information 270-247-2911.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with Upstairs Staff: Snow globe scene 3 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m., Information 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.