TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
Graves County Public Library, Race Car Derby Workshop, 11 a.m. Information/register: 270-247-2911.
9/11 Memoral and First Responder Appreciation, 5 p.m., Marshall County High School, remembrance ceremony , personal stories from guest speakers, kids activities on fire safety, and more. Information: 270-564-0320.
SUNDAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual Bleach Stencil T-shirt Craft, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAYCalvert City Lions Club — American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Calvert City Civic Center, 991 E. Fifth St., Calvert City. To sign up call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Graves County Public Library, Family Lego Night, 5 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Graves County Public Library, Family Movie Night, 5 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.