TODAY
Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, will be offering drive-thru-only service for BBQ today. BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad, and coleslaw. All sales begin at 7 a.m. Monday until sold out. Stay in your vehicle and enter from alley off 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted. There are no sales on Sunday, July 4.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Paducah Rhythm Revue, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Road, Paducah.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Lady Dragon Presents: Minka’s Musical Merriment , 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15 — 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive, call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Summer Reading Program: Lost in the Library, 2 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.