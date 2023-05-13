LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Book & Bend Yoga, noon, second-floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., Library parking lot. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Consumer Health Research, 1 p.m., second-floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Laugh and Learn with McCracken County Extension office staff, 11 a.m., second-floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Consumer Health Research, 1 p.m., second-floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Expungement Fair, 1-4 p.m., information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with the Upstairs 2nd Floor Staff: Find and Seek Jars, 2nd Floor, 3 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with Upstairs Staff: Mini-Figures Painting, 4 p.m., 2nd Floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: DIY Lip Balm, 5:30 p.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
TUESDAY
