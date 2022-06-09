TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with the Upstairs Staff: Ocean Theme Crafts, 3 p.m., second floor public area. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Adult Paint Party — Craft, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 to register and information.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Movie Night at Bob Noble Park featuring Sing 2, dusk, west side of Lake Montgomery.
FRIDAY
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Tai Chi Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Friends of McCracken County Public Library, Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21st Street, Paducah.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Summer Reading Program: Teen Double Feature Movie Night, 5 p.m. — 8:45 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.