LINEUP
TODAY
Ketogenic Diet Seminar, 9:30 a.m. — noon, New Genevia Community Church, 443 Monroe Street, Paducah,
Shady Grove Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 10 a.m., Shady Grove Fire Department, 35 Shady Grove-Providence Rd., Marion.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Conversation with a writer: Book Blogging with guest book blogger, Michelle Champion, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Genealogical Society Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Mayfield-Graves County Public Library.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. First Class is Free. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. First Class is Free. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Popular Music Trivia Night, 5 p.m., Information call 270-247-2911.
