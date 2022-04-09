LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Book Vloggin featuring Michelle Champion, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Graves County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mayfield-Graves County Public Library. Mayfield historian Jim Baker will be speaking about vintage Mayfield businesses.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for more information.
Graves County Public Library, 70’s & 80’s T.V. Shows Trivia Night, 5 p.m., Call 270-247-2911 for more information.
