TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Rd., Paducah.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Learn Spreadsheets with Google Sheets, 6 a.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
TUESDAY
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library will host a flu vaccine clinic by Mercy Health and COVID-19 vaccines by Purchase District Health Department, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., outside of the library (weather permitting). Information: 270-442-2510
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, Toolbox Master Gardener Series Presents: “Wine Making” presented by Mr. Dossey. The program will be at 5 p.m. at Purple Toad Winery. RSVP recommended. Information/register: 270-554-9520.
Graves County Public Library, 5 p.m., Together Time, Information: 270-247-2911.
