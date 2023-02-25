LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Build-a-Saur with Mr. Shaun, 3:30 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
Mayfield/Graves County Citizens Volunteer Group and the City of Mayfield will host the Annual Black History Month Celebration, 2 — 4 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1200 West Broadway, Mayfield.
MONDAY
Graves County Public Library, Lunch Book Club, noon, Information 270-247-2911.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Build-a-Saur with Mr. Shaun 3:30 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Family Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m., Information 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Let’s Talk Fishin’!, 5:30 p.m. second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Stroke and Head Injury Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Center for Health & Wellness. Information: 270-293-9442.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The Kentucky Career , 416 S 6th St, Paducah, will host a mini-job fair 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today. The following employers be present Manpower Services, Progress Rail Service, Southgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Waterfront Services.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Los Portales, 1506 Lowes Drive, Murray. Information: 270-489-2462.
McCracken Amateur Radio Emergency Services, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., McCracken County Emergency Operations Center. Information: 270-556-6797.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
