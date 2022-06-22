TODAY
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Teen Craft: Beaded Turtle Keychain, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
McCracken County Public Library, Children’s Summer Reading: Woodlands Nature Station, 9:30 a.m., second floor conference room.
Tai Chi with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Smart Phones and Tablets, 2 p.m., second floor conference room.
THURSDAY
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with the Upstairs Staff: Ocean Theme Crafts, 3 p.m., second floor public area. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Evenings Upstairs Series: Paducah Aviation and Barkley Regional Airport History, led by J.T. Crawford writer and television producer at WKCTC, 7 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Movie Night at Bob Noble Park featuring Peter Rabbit 2, dusk, west side of Lake Montgomery.
