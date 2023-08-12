LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Book & Bend Yoga, noon, library garden. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Dobson Cemetery Annual Meeting/Decoration Day, 2 p.m. located on Cuba/Water Valley Road, Highway 2422 in Graves County. Questions/donations call 270-832-6651 or 270-823-3896.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
First Christian Church, 2515 West Main Street, Benton, American Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 — 6 p.m., information/signup 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Benton.
Graves County Public Library, Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: Bottle Cap Sunflower Wall Art, 5:30 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, OverBooked Club, 5:30 p.m., Information: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
TUESDAY
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Participating employers are: The UPS Store, Darling Industries, Genova Pipe, Housing Authority of Paducah, Paducah-McCracken County Senior Citizen’s Center, Pollard and Sons. Information: 270-575-7000.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Community Resource Fair, 4 — 6 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Tools: Managing Digital Photos, 6 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
•••
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
