TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Friends of McCracken County Public Library, Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21{sup}st{/sup} Street, Paducah.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Bend and Book Yoga, noon, library garden.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Wildflower Honey and the Hot Biscuits, 6 — 8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Graves County Genealogical Society, monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., Graves County Public Library, guest speaker Bettye Robertson.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Stories, Songs, and Stretches! with Ms. Nicole and Brary Bear , 10 a.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Graves County Public Library, Children’s Summer Reading Program: PJ’s Pirate Adventures, 2 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
