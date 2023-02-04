LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Rd., Paducah.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Tabletop RPG Club, 3:45 p.m., Second Floor Circulation Desk, Information/Register: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: Heart Stripping Painted Book Bag, 5:30 p.m., second-floor meeting room. Information/registration: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Learn the Basics of Google Docs, 2 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, Toolbox Master Gardener Series Presents: “Propagation by Seed, 5 p.m., 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah. Information: 270-554-9620.
McCracken County Public Library, Budgeting Your Money with CFSB, 5:30 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
• • •
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
