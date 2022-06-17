TODAY
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Tai Chi Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
SATURDAY
Grahamville Masonic Lodge, 5755 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, 7-10 a.m., Country Ham Breakfast.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Yellow Dog, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
Paducah Downtown Live, 6-10 p.m., music, vendors, and activities, 300 block Broadway to Water Street.
