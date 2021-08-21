TODAY
Grahamville Masonic Lodge, Country Ham Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., 5755 Metropolis Lake Road.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Cuttin Jesses, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
MONDAY
Graves County Public Library, Lunch Book Club, noon. Information: 270-247-2911.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive. Information: 270-444-8508.
