TODAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Amine Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Information, call 270-247-2911.
SATURDAY
Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, will be offering drive-thru-only service for BBQ for the Labor Day weekend. BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad, and coleslaw. All sales begin at 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday or until sold out. Stay in your vehicle and enter from alley off 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted. BBQ Sales are only on Saturday.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
