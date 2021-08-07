TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508.
Friends of McCracken County Public Library Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Gymnasium, 211 S. 21st St., Paducah. Masks required.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Paducah Rhythm Revue, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, (In-Person) Fit Lit Walking Book Club: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlei Mackesy, 6 p.m. Meet in library to join the club.
TUESDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive. Information: 270-444-8508.
