Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Noble Park Fish Out for Kids, 8:30 a.m. registration, 9-11 a.m. fishing.
Laurel Oak Garden Club Members’ Plant Sale, 9-11 a.m., Graves County Extension Office, 4200 US-45, Mayfield.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, 61 South, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Road, Paducah.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Kentucky Reads Book Discussion with Constance Alexander: Dear Ann by Bobby Ann Mason, moderator, 7 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Book Blogging with Michelle Champion and Kristen Anderson, 6 p.m., second floor meeting room.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Stories, Songs and Stretches! with Ms. Nicole and Brary Bear, 10 a.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, Toolbox Garden Series Presents: “How to Prepare Exhibits for a Flower Show,” 5 p.m., call 270-554-9520 for information.
