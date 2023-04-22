LINEUP
TODAY
Calvert City Lions Club, Pancake Breakfast, 7 — 11 a.m. at the Calvert City Elementary School, pancakes, choice bacon or sausage, juice, milk, or coffee will be served with their homemade maple syrup. Tickets $7 and children under six free if accompanied by a paying adult.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Friends of Graves County Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., Information 270-247-2911.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, Job Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, LinkedIn Job Search Class, 10:30 a.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, Resume/dress/interview Workshop, 12:30 a.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Lunch Book Club, noon, Information: 270-247-2911.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: Toilet Roll Canvas Painting, 5:30 p.m., Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Fit Lit Walking Club: “Maame” by Jessica George, 5:30 p.m., first floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Apply for a Job Online, 1 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Power your Job Search, 2 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Family Bingo Night 5 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
•••
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.