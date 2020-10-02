Lifeline Recovery Center will host its 11th annual golf tournament Oct. 16 at Paxton Park Golf Course to raise funds for residential treatment services for those struggling with addiction.
The four-person scramble costs $750 per team, with other sponsorship opportunities available.
Todd Trimble, tournament chair and Lifeline board member, said the event offers an opportunity for golfers to support a good cause and have fun together. Proceeds help fund the center’s operations and expand facilities, so more people can benefit from the residential treatment program.
“Currently, our facilities allow us to accept only one in five applicants,” Trimble said. “Your support will help us grow, so we can help more people struggling with addiction.”
Ashley Miller, Lifeline executive director, said the tournament proceeds also help keep costs low for those seeking treatment for substance abuse.
“Because of community support, we can offer a nine-month residential treatment program for $1,800, well under the cost of most 30-day treatment programs,” she said.
The tournament begins at 10 a.m. To sign up, see Lifeline RecoveryCenter.org/golf-outing. More information is available at 270-519-2217 or ttrimble@thegolfcomplex.com.
Lifeline Recovery Center is a Christ-centered recovery program for those dealing with life-controlling addictions. Started in 2004 in Paducah, the program has served more than 945 people since 2013 with a 62% success rate of sobriety after one year. Charitable donations provide more than 75% of its budget. To donate, text GIVE to 270-279-8262.
— Submitted
