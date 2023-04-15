Milner & Orr Funeral Home will host free Life Planning seminars on Tuesday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Heartland Church in Paducah. The public is welcome to attend and refreshments will be provided.
Local experts will be available to provide information and answer questions. Ellie Brower, advisor with Edward Jones, will answer questions and provide information regarding planning to protect your financial assets. The KKHB estate planning attorneys, Ted Hutchins, Lesley Owen, and Jacob Blankenship, will share legal tools to help preserve more of your assets for your survivors. Kevin Gaffney, prearrangement specialist with Kentucky Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company, will be presenting information and answering questions about advance funeral planning.
