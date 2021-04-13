Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman (right) talks with Tennille Rushing, director of quality and clinical integration for Mercy Health, on Monday afternoon at a drive-thru vaccination clinic outside the medical pavilion at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. The hospital has given about 12,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, Rushing said. The lieutenant governor’s visit was attended by several local officials, and Coleman took questions from media outlets after meeting with Rushing. On Monday, Coleman visited three COVID-19 vaccination sites — in Owensboro, Paducah and Henderson — as well as an after-school program in Henderson. She also visited Paducah on March 15, when she dropped by Strawberry Hills Pharmacy, as part of another trip to visit COVID-19 vaccination sites.
top story
Lieutenant governor visits Mercy Health vaccine clinic
- By KELLY FARRELL kfarrell@paducahsun.com
