After almost a year of unexpected pressure on Kentucky’s outdated unemployment system, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said changes are coming.
More than a million people in Kentucky, who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, have received billions of dollars in state and federal unemployment money. Despite the pay out, thousands of people waited months for their disbursement, some were on the phones for hours a day and some people still don’t have their money.
“When this pandemic hit, there was no way in terms of education, or the economy, or the health care system that we could have anticipated what challenges Kentuckians would face in every aspect of their life,” Coleman said Monday.
By August, unemployment claims were lower than the start of the pandemic, but a summer spike in COVID-19 cases caused the unemployment rate to go up as well. State representatives were getting calls from constituents about long wait times and no call backs from the unemployment office. Representatives started sending people to Constituent Services, a state venue to express concerns and communicate requests about state government and to make contact with the unemployment office to help fulfill people’s claims.
Shortly after COVID-19 cases started to spike in March, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed down most government offices to in-person traffic. For safety precautions, Beshear closed down regional unemployment offices, including the one in Paducah. In April, the state’s unemployment rate peaked at 16.6% compared to 5.2% in March. Prior to COVID-19 closures in March, the state’s unemployment rate was declining.
The state created a COVID-19 hotline for backlogged unemployment filers in April. The state had received more than 282,000 claims in March and paid out 183,000 of those claims. A pattern of mostly filled claims, but thousands more to go would be a re-occurring issue for Beshear’s administration.
Coleman, who oversees the state labor cabinet, said the system was designed to produce the type of chaos people experienced.
“The unemployment insurance system was designed to work, it was designed to say no, it was designed to create obstacles and hurdles as kind of a deterrent,” Coleman said.
The deterrent embedded in the unemployment system’s structure was to avoid fraudulent claims. It was not built to withstand hundreds of thousands of legitimate claims in a matter of weeks.
Beshear said prior to the pandemic there were only a dozen people in the state’s unemployment office able to help people face to face. He said it was a result of budget cuts in 2017 from the Matt Bevin administration. In June, Beshear said the state contracted with Ernst & Young, a professional services network, to shore up staffing to process requests for benefits.
Facing pressure from lawmakers and the unemployed, Beshear opened up several regional offices, but none in west Kentucky. That caused people to drive hundreds of miles to the capitol for help.
Coleman said billions of dollars have already been paid to the unemployed. The state has also created relief funds for rent, utilities and service workers.
“If you’re not one of those people who received funds, or you hit those roadblocks that were designed to say no, that doesn’t matter to you,” Coleman said. “And we are still working diligently in this administration to serve every Kentuckian.”
Beshear has promised they will eventually re-open unemployment offices statewide. Coleman says they know the issues and they have a plan.
“Find a way to improve the unemployment insurance system to staff it adequately, and to provide the support that we need to continue to Kentuckians ...,” Coleman said.
