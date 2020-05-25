Curbside pick-up services will launch at McCracken County Public Library on Wednesday, the institution announced over the weekend.
To use the service, patrons should place holds on library materials using the online catalog at www.mclib.net or the myMCLIB phone application.
Patrons will be notified when the items are available and, at that time, they can come to the library’s parking lot in downtown Paducah during designated curbside hours to have them brought to their vehicle.
Curbside services will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The library expects the service to continue through June 6, though it could be extended as the institution’s reopening plan develops.
Patrons who need assistance with using the online catalog can call their requests in at 270-442-2510 ext. 110 or email them to the library via curbside@mclib.net. These communication lines will only be monitored during the designated hours.
More information can be found at www.mclib.net/curbside.
