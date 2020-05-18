The McCracken County Public Library has started accepting material returns through some of its book drop locations throughout the county.
All due dates for library materials checked out at the time of its closure in March due to COVID-19 concerns were set to June 30 and overdue fees are no longer being charged.
While book drops immediately outside of the library are not open, any of the other five locations are usable:
• Paducah Bank at Strawberry Hill at 4575 Pecan Dr.
• Bank’s Market at 2855 Lone Oak Road.
• Reidland Food Giant at 135 Benton Road.
• Park Ave. Kroger at 141 Park Ave.
• Southside Kroger at 3275 Irvin Cobb Dr.
Items will be quarantined for three days after they are returned so items could remain on people’s accounts for longer than expected.
A reopening date for the library’s facilities has not yet been announced.
For questions regarding the library or its services, email questions@mclib.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.