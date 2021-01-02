The McCracken County Public Library will resume curbside pickup service on Sundays beginning this weekend.
In addition to being open on Sunday, the library also will have expanded curbside hours. Those are 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The library will remain open for curbside service only through Jan. 10. Pending several factors including the Health Department’s recommendation, the library may tentatively reopen to the public beginning Jan. 11.
For updates regarding the library’s opening status, visit mclib.net and follow McCracken County Public Library on Facebook. Questions and concerns can be emailed to Library Director Susan Baier at sbaier@mclib.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.