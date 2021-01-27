The McCracken County Public Library says it is now offering computer appointments.

Patrons can call the library to make a computer appointment for up to two hours a day at 270-442-2510.

This service is intended to expand resources available while the library remains closed to the public.

Patrons must adhere to the following guidelines:

• One appointment per person, per day.

• No time extensions can be given.

• A mask must be worn at all times.

• Only one additional person is allowed at the appointment.

• Staff members are limited to giving 15 minutes of computer help.

• A temperature check is required.

Bookshelves, DVDs and other materials will remain unavailable.

The library is also offering curbside faxing and copying services, in addition to printing.

For updates regarding the library’s opening status, visit mclib.net and follow McCracken County Public Library on Facebook.

Questions and concerns can be emailed to library director Susan Baier at sbaier@mclib.net.

