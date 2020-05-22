Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky libraries would be allowed to reopen their doors beginning June 8.
What that means for the McCracken County Public Library is, at this point, still to be determined. Director Susan Baier said the library will be providing service to the community but isn’t sure what that will look like on that date.
“This is very exciting news, and we want to be upfront with our community about what this means — and what it doesn’t mean,” Baier wrote in a statement. “The governor said specific guidelines and building capacity limits would be forthcoming.”
Baier anticipates new rules, procedures and limitations to be imposed at the library for the foreseeable future. Some of these will go away and some could be long term changes for the facility, which regularly saw as many as 1,000 visitors in a day before COVID-19.
The library is also preparing to offer a curbside pick-up service for materials and plans to launch it next week.
Details related to the reopening operations and library services will be shared on the library’s social media channels and website, www.mclib.net, in the coming days.
