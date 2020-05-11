LGBT Welcome Center rebrands as Heartland Equality

In an effort to better reach clients throughout its extensive service area, the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center recently announced that it was rebranding as Heartland Equality.
“Heartland Equality is a better representation of our entire service area, and lets people know that no matter where they are in the Heartland we are here for them, and they are not alone,” said Dustin Havens, the group’s director.
“We hope that with the rebranding people not only in Paducah, but all of southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky can come together as a community to learn, and grow culturally together.”
All existing programs will be carried over with the name change as the group looks to continue offering as many resources as possible to the region’s LGBTQ population. Over the course of the coming months Heartland Equality also hopes to add several new programs to its set of offerings.
“We have grown so exponentially since our inception that the needs and the potential have grown as well, as this better places Heartland Equality to be able to fulfill these,” Havens added.
“All the current services, programs, groups, and resources will remain the same, as well as the development of the several new programs coming.
“As our needs grow, our call for community support both financially and volunteers continue to increase for the betterment of our community and the future of a Heartland area full of equality.”
Heartland Equality will reopen for day-to-day operations Tuesday on a limited basis. All visitors should call ahead to arrange an appointment or call on arrival.
This change in name also comes with an expansion of the nonprofit’s service area to cover Murray as well as Carbondale, Illinois; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Union City and Martin in Tennessee.
The full service area of Heartland Equality now covers 35 counties across four states — McCracken, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg, Union and Webster counties in Kentucky; Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union in Illinois; Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Scott counties in Missouri; and Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley in Tennessee.
For more information, visit www.heartlandequality.org.
