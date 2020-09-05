Leeper Bridge to be commissioned Friday

Barb Rester, of Carbondale, Ill., crosses the Bob Leeper Bridge from Paducah’s Greenway Trail to McCracken County’s trail system Friday afternoon. The city and county plan to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday at 11 a.m. for the bridge, named for former Judge-Executive Bob Leeper who worked to coordinate a public-private partnership for the bridge, according to city officials.

Leeper Bridge to be commissioned Friday

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

