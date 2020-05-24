Leadership Paducah Class 33 has joined with Starfish Orphan Ministry to help 1,000 local children in need by providing them with a bed to call their own.
The class chose “Wish Upon A Star” as the theme of its effort.
Class members were prompted to help when they heard Laura Roberts with Starfish tell them how many children in Paducah do not have a bed. On average, Starfish receives 1,200 requests for beds each year. With its current budget, Starfish is only able to accommodate about 600 of the requests annually.
A contribution of $100 can provide one bed — bed frame, stuffed animal, mattress, pillow and bedding are included — to meet a basic need and make a difference in the life of one child in Paducah.
“Thank you for loving and helping others through difficult circumstances in their lives, like not having beds,” said Tonya K., a local mother of four children. “My family is one of them. The gentleness and open arms (at Starfish Orphan Ministry) were the most genuine feelings we have received in a while.”
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions for the number of people allowed to gather, the future of hosting an event as part of the Leadership Paducah Class 33 project is still being determined. However, Starfish’s need for beds is still great, so fundraising efforts by the class have continued.
There are many ways to contribute to the cause. For more information or to give online, visit leadershippaducahproject.com, send a check c/o Leadership Paducah, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 810, Paducah, KY 42002, or email info@paducahchamber.org if an invoice is needed.
Leadership Paducah, coordinated by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, is a program to develop the leadership potential of men and women in the Paducah/McCracken County area.
