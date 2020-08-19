The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association has elected new officers for the organization.
Crystal Rothrock was recently elected as president of the board of directors and will serve through June 2021. Rothrock is director of property management for the Housing Authority of Paducah and was a member of Leadership Paducah Class 30.
Judd Myers, Class 30, vice president of support operations with KeeFORCE, is the vice president of the LPAA Board, and Megan Thomason Kosewski, Class 27, with Edward Hely-Northwestern Mutual, is the secretary.
The LPAA Board is accepting applications for the LPAA Continuing Education Scholarship. The scholarship was established to provide assistance to a graduate (or graduates) of the Leadership Paducah program who is striving to further their education. The scholarship gives first preference to someone attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Murray State University or the University of Kentucky College of Engineering-Paducah campus. Grads seeking to continue their education through a certificate related to their profession are also encouraged to apply.
The minimum amount to be given is $500. The guidelines and scholarship application are posted on the Paducah Chamber’s website at www.paducahchamber.org under Leadership Paducah. The next deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Completed applications should be sent to the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association, c/o Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 810, Paducah, KY 42002-0810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.