Free cedar Christmas tree permits and information including maps and cutting guidelines will be available Nov. 27-Dec. 24 on the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/reservations. Permits can only be obtained online this year.
A permit entitles a family to cut one cedar tree between Nov. 27 and Dec. 24. Cedar trees may be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except:
• Within sight of U.S. 68/Ky. Route 80.
• Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway.
• Cemeteries.
• Nature Watch Areas.
• Campgrounds.
• Facilities, including the Elk & Bison Prairie.
• Other mowed areas.
“Taking the family out into the woods to look for the perfect Christmas tree is a great holiday tradition,” said Yvonne Antes, silviculturist at Land Between the Lakes. “Check along roadsides or within old forest openings to find your tree. The cedar tree program also helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat.”
Trees must be cedar, less than 10 feet tall, and stumps must be less than 4 inches tall. Chain saws may be used. Use of trucks, winches, tractors or other heavy equipment is prohibited. Cutting rules and regulations can be found on the reservations page.
