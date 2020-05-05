A former registered nurse at McCracken County Jail was fired for reporting “mismanagement, abuse of authority, unsafe practices, and violations of law” at the jail, according to a lawsuit filed late last week.
The suit, filed in McCracken County Circuit Court accuses Jailer David Knight of whistleblower retaliation in the firing of Danielle Wolfe, a former mental health nurse at the jail.
Wolfe claims she was terminated in late February for reporting issues including the falsifying of vital signs and destruction of inmate grievances. Wolfe claims in the suit that she observed “illegal, unethical … unsafe” and “inhumane” procedures and reported them to her supervisor.
Wolfe also accuses Knight of “making unwanted sexual overtures” to her, including sending sexual messages that included nude videos and photos.
In a statement, Knight disputed Wolfe’s allegations, and said Wolfe “was asked to resign in January 2020 after I received a complaint that she had violated jail policy and laws relating to the disclosure of protected health information.”
Knight said he holds jail employees to “the highest of standards,” which informed his decision to ask Wolfe to resign.
“The allegations in this former employee’s lawsuit are without merit, and I am confident that this case will ultimately be dismissed,” Knight said.
In the lawsuit, Wolfe denies violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, but claims that she was initially required to meet with inmates in a nonprivate area, and that she eventually insisted on changing the meeting location to one with more privacy.
Among other alleged violations, Wolfe claims in the suit that medical staff falsified information on intake forms without observing the inmates, put loose pills into white envelopes labeled only with a name — resulting in inmates receiving incorrect medications or doses — and that medical staff and technicians performed procedures they should not have been allowed to perform unsupervised.
Wolfe claims she brought those and other concerns to her supervisor, but did not take her concerns to Knight because of the alleged sexual behavior, and was subjected to other retaliation before her termination.
In February, Wolfe claims, she eventually decided to take her concerns to Knight, but on the day she planned to speak with him, Knight called her to his office and terminated her for an alleged HIPAA violation.
Wolfe’s attorney, Wes Sullenger, said the role of a whistleblower can be critical in bringing “light into the darkness.”
“It takes a lot to put the needs of society and other people in front of you and your family,” Sullenger said.
The lawsuit, which claims whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination and discrimination on the basis of sex, asks for punitive damages, back pay, front pay and other compensatory damages, as well as court costs and attorney fees.
The lawsuit also names McCracken County Fiscal Court as a defendant.
County Attorney Sam Clymer said he did not see the complaint until late in the day, and offered no comment on the allegations.
Clymer said his office would not be defending the case, which will be handled by an attorney assigned by the county’s insurance company.
Knight once alleged he was retaliated against as a whistleblower when he was fired then reinstated in March of 2018 under then-jailer Tonya Ray, who faces a misdemeanor charge of whistleblower retaliation.
